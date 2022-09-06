Dr. John Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Awad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Awad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopaedics Specialty Group2 Enterprise Dr Ste 204, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Think when you’re dealing with spinal/neurological surgeries, experience is key. Dr. Awad shows great skill and has a robust and long resume when it comes to spine surgeries. I see some reviews that are lower due to “long wait time” and “no one got back to me” and while that may be annoying, I think once your under the knife those types of admin issues seem to fade in comparison to the skill and patience he shows in the operating room. I had 3 surgeries with him and his co surgeons and it has been the best.
About Dr. John Awad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Orthopedic Surgery
