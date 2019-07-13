Overview

Dr. John Avallone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Avallone works at Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.