Dr. Atwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Atwell, MD
Overview
Dr. John Atwell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
J. Robin Atwell MD PA1355 37th St Ste 303, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-7606
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (777) 567-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Atwell is great, his Office staff on the other hand are rude and could care less about anyone. They told me they have to keep your credit card on file or you can leave the practice. They would not give a second call to my BC/BS it was as if it was inconveniencing them. The doctor should rethink who the gate keepers are for his practice
About Dr. John Atwell, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1174504914
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwell has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.