Dr. John Atwater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Atwater works at Champaign Dental Group in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.