Dr. John Atwater, MD
Dr. John Atwater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Orthopedic Spine Care America1260 37th St Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 213-9809
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgable & informative. Great compassion for his patients
About Dr. John Atwater, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- Howard University Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School Med|University Louisville School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Atwater has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atwater speaks French.
