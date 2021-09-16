Overview

Dr. John Attokaren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Attokaren works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.