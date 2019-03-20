Overview

Dr. John Atkinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Atkinson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

