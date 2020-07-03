Dr. Jean Assi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Assi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Assi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macclenny, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 124 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 259-5766
Children's Health Associates3710 Grandy Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-3964
Gabriella Assi MD LLC5851 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-1471
Obgyn Health Center P A1445 Dunn Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-4922
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man caught my newborn mid fall off the table I left her on and grabbed a tissue... I am forever grateful
About Dr. Jean Assi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1255436200
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Assi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.