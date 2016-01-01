Dr. John Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ashley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ashley, MD is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. Dr. Ashley completed a residency at Ou Medical Center. He currently practices at Warren Clinic Dermatology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ashley is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Warren Clinic Dermatology6565 S Yale Ave Ste 1200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. John Ashley, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063411825
Education & Certifications
- Ou Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Francis Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashley has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
