Dr. John Arsen, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Arsen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Arsen works at Arsen/Schons DPM in Lake Orion, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Orion Foot & Ankle
    1251 S Lapeer Rd Ste 101, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2021
    I would like to leave a review....... PUT YOUR BEST FOOT FORWARD... BY Della Carian.... The first day I entered his office I had tears running down my face ...... But the same day I left his office , I had no pain , not even a trace.... I can't tell you how wonderful it is to walk , and jump, each and every day... so this simple little poem is simply coming to say... If you live in the Oxford , Lk Orion area, and have trouble with your feet..... Just call his office , make an appointment and give yourself a treat.... And you will thank me,, and so will your feet ..... P. S. He was so kind and he really cared about my pain. All I can say is if you have trouble with your feet , give him a call . I know I am so happy that I did..... OH can't forget his staff are just wonderful too..
    Della Carian — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. John Arsen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861570228
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southwest Detriot Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Arsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

