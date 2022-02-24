Overview

Dr. John Arbuckle, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Ind University Hosps



Dr. Arbuckle works at Indiana Spine Group in Carmel, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.