Dr. John Antonio Jr, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Antonio Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Antonio Jr works at
Locations
Santa Cruz River Dental1185 W Irvington Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 503-3797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Antonio Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1407190119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonio Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Jr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Antonio Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Antonio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Antonio Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonio Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.