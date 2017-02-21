See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. John Antonetti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Antonetti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Antonetti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch

Dr. Antonetti works at Clark Plastic and Hand Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
8 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinique Dallas Plastic Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C230, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Botox® Injection
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Antonetti?

    Feb 21, 2017
    Dr. Antonetti performed my breadt augmentation and my lipo. At first when I met him I could tell he was VERY quiet and straight to the point.. I chose Dr. Antonetti was how he took his time to look at my breast and recommend what was the best procedure to do. No other doctor had suggested the mastroplexy (something like that, procedure is through the nipples) he took his time and gave the me the best Advice. He is honest is very sweet and talented doctor.
    Areli in Dallas, TX — Feb 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Antonetti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Antonetti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Antonetti to family and friends

    Dr. Antonetti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Antonetti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Antonetti, MD.

    About Dr. John Antonetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992916266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Antonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antonetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antonetti works at Clark Plastic and Hand Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Antonetti’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Antonetti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.