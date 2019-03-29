Overview

Dr. John Anthony Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Anthony Jr works at Montgomery Dermatology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.