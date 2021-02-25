Dr. Anstey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Anstey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Anstey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Anstey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mederi2821 N Ballas Rd Ste 255, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-2880
-
2
St Ann Ob. Gyn. Inc.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 356C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anstey?
Dr. Anstey provides concierge care for all his patients. If you call with a question, he personally calls you back. We were having trouble getting pregnant and another referred us straight to IVF. Stress level was through the roof. Two friends sent me to Dr. Anstey and our stress level dropped immediately and turns out I got pregnant the next week! He is zen- just what I needed. Then our second son was born with Down syndrome and he called me every year around his birthday just to see how I was doing. No one else did that. Dr. Anstey is the best of the best.
About Dr. John Anstey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669470878
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anstey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anstey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anstey works at
Dr. Anstey has seen patients for Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anstey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Anstey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anstey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anstey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anstey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.