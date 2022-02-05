See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. John Anson, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Anson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Anson works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 851-0792
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Anson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891752176
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrows Neuro Inst
    Residency
    • University of Illinois Hosp
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Grinnell College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Anson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anson works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Anson’s profile.

    Dr. Anson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Anson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

