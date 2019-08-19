Overview

Dr. John Angstadt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Angstadt works at NYBG Veins in Cortlandt Manor, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Smithtown, NY, Riverhead, NY, Roslyn Heights, NY, Fishkill, NY, Islandia, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.