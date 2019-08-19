Dr. John Angstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Angstadt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Angstadt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very happy with the Doctor and Staff. So great that all the services are in one building.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871535849
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
