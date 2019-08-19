See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cortlandt Manor, NY
Dr. John Angstadt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Angstadt, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Angstadt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Angstadt works at NYBG Veins in Cortlandt Manor, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Smithtown, NY, Riverhead, NY, Roslyn Heights, NY, Fishkill, NY, Islandia, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NYBG Veins Westchester Office
    3795 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  2. 2
    Manhattan Office
    275 7th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  3. 3
    St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center
    48 Route 25A Ste 3, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  4. 4
    Riverhead Office
    715 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  5. 5
    Nassau Office
    125 Mineola Ave, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  6. 6
    Dutchess Office
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 314, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  7. 7
    Islandia Office
    1345 Motor Pkwy Fl 1, Islandia, NY 11749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  8. 8
    Huntington Office
    120 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  9. 9
    Westchester Office
    1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Obesity Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Angstadt?

    Aug 19, 2019
    Very happy with the Doctor and Staff. So great that all the services are in one building.
    — Aug 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Angstadt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Angstadt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Angstadt to family and friends

    Dr. Angstadt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Angstadt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Angstadt, MD.

    About Dr. John Angstadt, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871535849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Angstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angstadt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angstadt has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angstadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Angstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angstadt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Angstadt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.