Dr. John Angerosa, MD
Overview
Dr. John Angerosa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Bologna and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Locations
John Angerosa Jr., MD1769 Union St Fl 2, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 264-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After my husband suffered a recent serious nosebleed we decided it was time to see Dr. A. He was given a thorough examination of his Throat & Ear ways in addition to his nostrils & a diagnosis was made that will hopefully make nosebleeds a problem of the past. The Doctor was patient, knowledgeable, detailed & engaged my husband in a professional yet caring manner.
About Dr. John Angerosa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1265531875
Education & Certifications
- Beverly Hills Hosp
- Albany Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- U Bologna
- Union College Schenectady
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angerosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angerosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angerosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angerosa has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angerosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angerosa speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Angerosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angerosa.
