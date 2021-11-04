Dr. John Angelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Angelo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Angelo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
John Angelo, D.O.1970 N Highway 190 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Specialty Physicians397 Highway 21 Ste 601, Madisonville, LA 70447 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very through, takes his time and andwers all questions
About Dr. John Angelo, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Angelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelo has seen patients for Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelo.
