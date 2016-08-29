Dr. John Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Andrews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Andrews, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Mcgaw Medical Building800 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
Dr. Andrews is the most kind and excellent skilled DR. I have ever known and that is saying alot as I have worked in the medical field for 30 years. I have worked with him and have been his patient as well and his bedside manor is sweet and caring.
About Dr. John Andrews, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992775340
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital (Colon/Rectal Surgery)
- University Of Illinois / Cook County Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.