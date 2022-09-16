Dr. John Andrawis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrawis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Andrawis, MD
Dr. John Andrawis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-1216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Center A Medical Partnership23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-2355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
He’s very knowledgeable and gives a patient all information needed and answers any questions you may have. He spends the time needed with his patients and doesn’t rush. He’s friendly and very welcoming I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861744419
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Andrawis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrawis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrawis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrawis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrawis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrawis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrawis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrawis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrawis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.