Dr. John Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Anderson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Locations
Anderson, John Lawrence MD1800 Water Pl SE Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 850-8918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My elderly mother is seeing Dr. Anderson. He is kind, soft spoken, knowledgeable, especially about medications, and professional. I especially like that we agree on prescribing as few meds as possible to get the job done. His office staff is also very nice and accommodating.
About Dr. John Anderson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972604270
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
