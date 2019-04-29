Dr. John Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
New Braunfels Dermatology Clinic901A Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-1786
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
He had been watching a small (pin head) size spot for a couple of years and noticed a slight change. It was the beginning of a melanoma. I’m so grateful that he found it. 6 months later he noticed that a mole I had had all my life seemed to be changing. It also was abnormal. Removal of both of these was quick & painless.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
