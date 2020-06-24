Dr. John Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Anderson, MD
Dr. John Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Ypsilanti Office4972B W Clark Rd Ste 200, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-3020
Michigan Sports Medcn/Ortho Ctr4972 W Clark Rd Ste 200, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Anderson is the best orthopedic surgeon in the state of Michigan unfortunately I have had to use him several times I drove a long way to go to Brighton because I didn’t want nobody else working on me unbelievable caringBest surgeon ever
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245377837
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
