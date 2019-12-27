Dr. Anders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Anders, MD
Overview
Dr. John Anders, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Anders works at
Locations
-
1
Anders Dermatology Inc4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 473-3257
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anders?
Dr. John is by far the most wonderful dermatologist. Seems like the negative reviews on here are spam. Dr. John has so many wonderful stories and DOES genuinely care. He's actually one of the only doctors I've seen actually SIT DOWN with you and have a genuine conversation during your appointment. He also has an amazing memory I swear he can remember anyone and anything you told him. I would recommend Dr. John to absolutely anyone who is in need of a great dermatologist.
About Dr. John Anders, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1811932643
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anders works at
Dr. Anders has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anders. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.