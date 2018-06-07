See All Hand Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. John Anastasatos, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Anastasatos, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School.

Dr. Anastasatos works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health Physicians Network
    4909 CENTENNIAL PLAZA WAY, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 241-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    John M Anastasatos MD
    9330 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 772-7551
  3. 3
    The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 215, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 245-4156

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Hernia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Abdominal Hernia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2018
    I had breast cancer that left me disfigured. Although it had been 10 yrs after the cancer and weight gain and lost, Dr. A was able to bring my body back to being a woman. I was scared and numb in the beginning yet Dr. A with his quiet and kind voice helped me feel important. No question was unanswered and he explained everything. And even when I went home, he was never more than a phone call away. Your nurse gets honorable mention as well. Thank you my knight in shinning armor.
    Maria in San Miguel, CA — Jun 07, 2018
    Photo: Dr. John Anastasatos, MD
    About Dr. John Anastasatos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1245285048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Anastasatos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasatos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anastasatos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anastasatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastasatos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastasatos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastasatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastasatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

