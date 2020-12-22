Overview

Dr. John Ammon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Ammon works at Southview Medical Group, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.