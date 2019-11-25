See All Plastic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. John Amato, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (41)
Overview

Dr. John Amato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Amato works at Northeast Facial & Oral Surgery Specialists, LLC in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Facial & Oral Surgery Specialists, LLC
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 240, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 360-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Oral and-or Facial Cleft

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 25, 2019
Exceptional! There are simply no other words to describe the experience we had with Dr. Amato. When it became clear that my son would need orthognathic surgery, I immediately reached out to trusted friends and family in the medical field for advice; literally all of them – between New York and New Jersey – pointed me straight to Dr. Amato. Words cannot express how grateful we’ve been for Dr. Amato’s tremendous expertise and experience; calm, confident, and easygoing demeanor; and the superior professionalism he and his office staff showed my son. I knew we were in great hands the entire time. And, as a mother, there is no other surgeon to whom I would have entrusted the care of my child.
Caryn L Warner — Nov 25, 2019
About Dr. John Amato, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457487407
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Amato works at Northeast Facial & Oral Surgery Specialists, LLC in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Amato’s profile.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

