Dr. John Amato, MD
Dr. John Amato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Northeast Facial & Oral Surgery Specialists, LLC83 Hanover Rd Ste 240, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 360-1100
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Exceptional! There are simply no other words to describe the experience we had with Dr. Amato. When it became clear that my son would need orthognathic surgery, I immediately reached out to trusted friends and family in the medical field for advice; literally all of them – between New York and New Jersey – pointed me straight to Dr. Amato. Words cannot express how grateful we’ve been for Dr. Amato’s tremendous expertise and experience; calm, confident, and easygoing demeanor; and the superior professionalism he and his office staff showed my son. I knew we were in great hands the entire time. And, as a mother, there is no other surgeon to whom I would have entrusted the care of my child.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.
