Overview

Dr. John Amann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Amann works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.