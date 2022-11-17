Dr. John Amann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Amann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Amann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Locations
Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a back surgery operation. Everything was handled well from making the appointment to the surgery and beyond. I was especially impressed that he explained the procedure so I could clearly understand the problem and the solution. He answered every question I had. His staff is also very cordial and helpful. It was my fourth back surgery and by far the best experience. I hope I don’t need another surgery but I will certainly return to him if it’s needed. He also gives you a plan to help you avoid further injury.
About Dr. John Amann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104870088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
