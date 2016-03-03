Dr. John Alukal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alukal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alukal, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alukal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Locations
John K Alukal MD1620 Mccullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 226-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alukal?
Dr. Alukal is a very straightforward professional which I very much appreciate. He correctly diagnosed the pneumonia I had, where a clinic had told me it wasn't anything to worry about. We corrected that problem, found another underlying issue and have since taken steps to correct that issue. I've had the best days of energy since then, and appreciate that Dr. Alukal listens to what my issues are with respect.
About Dr. John Alukal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306886403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alukal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alukal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alukal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alukal speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alukal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alukal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alukal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alukal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.