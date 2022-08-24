Dr. Altman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Altman, MD
Dr. John Altman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Franklin H. Dines M.d. Inc.10850 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1175, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 470-6588
I worked with Dr. Altman many years ago. I was in crisis and basically he saved my life when he said, “Let me tell you about the hospital.” I was partaking in parasuicidal behavior and was referred to him by my PCP after a psychologist wanted to medicate me. I worked with Dr. Altman for 5 years. He wasn’t quick to medicate which I appreciated. Although we tried some, they didn’t work and we achieved the same goal for me without them. I will always be grateful for how he helped me get through my darkest time.
About Dr. John Altman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1053480327
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
