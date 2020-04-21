Dr. John Altenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Altenburg, MD
Overview
Dr. John Altenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Cataract and Eye Care Center6101 Webb Rd Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 588-8179Monday7:30am - 4:55pmTuesday8:30am - 4:55pmWednesday7:30am - 4:55pmThursday7:45am - 4:55pmFriday7:30am - 11:25amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tampa Cataract and Eye Care Center4600 N Habana Ave Ste 7, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9053Monday7:30am - 4:55pmTuesday8:30am - 4:55pmWednesday7:30am - 4:55pmThursday7:45am - 4:55pmFriday7:30am - 11:25amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor.
About Dr. John Altenburg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Wilford Hall United States Air Force Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altenburg has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altenburg speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Altenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.