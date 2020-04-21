See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Altenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Altenburg works at Tampa Cataract and Eye Care Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Cataract and Eye Care Center
    6101 Webb Rd Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33615 (813) 588-8179
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:55pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:55pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:55pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:55pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 11:25am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Tampa Cataract and Eye Care Center
    4600 N Habana Ave Ste 7, Tampa, FL 33614 (813) 686-9053
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:55pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:55pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:55pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:55pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 11:25am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects
Headache
Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects
Headache

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2020
    Wonderful caring doctor.
    sharon jones — Apr 21, 2020
    About Dr. John Altenburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215120100
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall United States Air Force Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Altenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altenburg works at Tampa Cataract and Eye Care Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Altenburg’s profile.

    Dr. Altenburg has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Altenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altenburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

