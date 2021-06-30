Dr. John Alspaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alspaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alspaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alspaugh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Alspaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Plastic Surgery1037 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 491-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alspaugh?
Dr. Alspaugh is amazing at what he does. He answered all of my questions, gave me realistic expectations, and took wonderful care of me. His staff is great also. You’re in good hands!
About Dr. John Alspaugh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063527505
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Med College Va
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Wake Forest University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alspaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alspaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alspaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alspaugh works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alspaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alspaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alspaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alspaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.