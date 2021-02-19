See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Duluth, GA
Dr. John Alsobrook, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Alsobrook, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Alsobrook, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Alsobrook works at Children's Orthopaedics of Atlanta in Duluth, GA with other offices in Dacula, GA and Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Quest Diagnostics Pediatric Endocrine - Gwinnett
    2270 Duluth Highway 120 Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933
  2. 2
    Hamilton Mill Office
    2069 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 741-3950
  3. 3
    Buford - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    2914 Vinson Ct, Buford, GA 30518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Concussion
Fracture
Overuse Injuries
Concussion
Fracture
Overuse Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alsobrook?

    Feb 19, 2021
    Our visit was Amazing!!! My daughter thought he was funny:-)) He is by far the best!!!
    — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Alsobrook, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Alsobrook, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alsobrook to family and friends

    Dr. Alsobrook's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alsobrook

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Alsobrook, MD.

    About Dr. John Alsobrook, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245291616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SOUTH BEND PRIMARY CARE SPORTS MEDICINE FELLOWSHIP
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida Community Health and Family Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Alsobrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsobrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alsobrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alsobrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsobrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsobrook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsobrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsobrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Alsobrook, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.