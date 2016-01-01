See All Dermatologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. John Almquist, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. John Almquist, MD is a dermatologist in El Paso, TX. He currently practices at Mountain View Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View Dermatology P.A.
    8820 Gateway Blvd N, El Paso, TX 79904 (915) 759-7700
  2. 2
    Mountain View Dermatology PA
    7100 Westwind Dr Ste 270, El Paso, TX 79912 (915) 759-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Hives
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Hives

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna

About Dr. John Almquist, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427257070
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
