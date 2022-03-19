Dr. John Allred, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Allred, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Allred, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roy, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Allred works at
Locations
-
1
Ogden Clinic - Grand View3485 W 5200 S, Roy, UT 84067 Directions (435) 264-5461
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allred?
Took my daughter to see Dr. Allred today for the first time. His son is the PA working under him, and I loved them and their staff. This is where I will be taking my daughters from now on.
About Dr. John Allred, DO
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336136977
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Bi-County Community Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allred has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allred accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allred works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Allred. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allred.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.