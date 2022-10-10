See All Oncologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. John Allendorf, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Allendorf, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Allendorf works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sheldon Rudansky MD
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2436
    Perlmutter Cancer Center - Huntington
    789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2346
    Patchogue office
    157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 10, 2022
    I can’t say enough good things about this Dr and his entire staff. Highly recommend
    Theresa G — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Allendorf, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1740364397
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia U/Ny Pres Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • John's Hopkins U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Allendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allendorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allendorf has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allendorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allendorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

