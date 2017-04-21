Dr. John Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Allen, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Highlands Podiatry P.l.c.2765 W STATE ST, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 764-2299
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America616 Campus Dr Ste 300, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 525-1917
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Every aspect of my visit was 100% Excellent
About Dr. John Allen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831269463
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.