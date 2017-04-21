Overview

Dr. John Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Highlands Podiatry PLC in Bristol, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.