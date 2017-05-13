Overview

Dr. John Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Olentangy Eye Laser Assocs in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.