Overview

Dr. John Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.