Dr. John Allen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hammond, LA.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
1
Allen's Podiatry Clinic16026 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 340-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy that Dr. Westmoreland referred me to Dr. Allen! Dr. Westmoreland assured me that Dr. Allen is an excellent doctor and I respect his opinion 100%! I was noticing a few minor changes in my feet that fortunately could be corrected. Dr. Allen is so nice and down to earth. He explained everything and answered all of my questions. Very nice and clean office. Great staff and I love his new receptionist! Very professional and she’s so pretty! I really hate to throw in anything negative but the previous receptionist hung up on me for no apparent reason when I called a few months ago for my first appointment. Besides that I’ve had a great experience! Any woman wants to have pretty feet and toes! I’ve learned there are ways to prevent and correct issues with your feet and toes! So…Ladies and men if you want pretty feet and toes go see Dr. Allen! Spring and Summer will be here before you know it and you’ll be ready for sandals and your toes in the sand! Thank you Dr. Allen!
About Dr. John Allen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659362317
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
