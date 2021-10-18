See All Podiatrists in Hammond, LA
Dr. John Allen, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hammond, LA. 

Dr. Allen works at S. Tahseen Rab M.D. APLLC in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Allen's Podiatry Clinic
    16026 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403
(985) 340-0099

  Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  North Oaks Medical Center

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 18, 2021
I'm so happy that Dr. Westmoreland referred me to Dr. Allen! Dr. Westmoreland assured me that Dr. Allen is an excellent doctor and I respect his opinion 100%! I was noticing a few minor changes in my feet that fortunately could be corrected. Dr. Allen is so nice and down to earth. He explained everything and answered all of my questions. Very nice and clean office. Great staff and I love his new receptionist! Very professional and she's so pretty! I really hate to throw in anything negative but the previous receptionist hung up on me for no apparent reason when I called a few months ago for my first appointment. Besides that I've had a great experience! Any woman wants to have pretty feet and toes! I've learned there are ways to prevent and correct issues with your feet and toes! So…Ladies and men if you want pretty feet and toes go see Dr. Allen! Spring and Summer will be here before you know it and you'll be ready for sandals and your toes in the sand! Thank you Dr. Allen!
    Debbie Straughan — Oct 18, 2021
    Dr. John Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at S. Tahseen Rab M.D. APLLC in Hammond, LA. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

