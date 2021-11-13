Dr. John Alldredge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alldredge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alldredge, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alldredge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alldredge works at
Locations
-
1
Lafayette ENT Specialists225 Bendel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2330Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr John Alldredge was the expert sinus surgeon in this area who could fix the painful issue of my chronic sphenoid sinusitis. My surgery went smoothly and recovery went well. I cried at my follow up because of what an incredible difference it made. It feels great to breathe normally! 100% trust him as a brilliant surgeon.
About Dr. John Alldredge, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alldredge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alldredge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alldredge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alldredge works at
Dr. Alldredge has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alldredge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alldredge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alldredge.
