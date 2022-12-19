See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Allan, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (105)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Allan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Allan works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphosarcoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphosarcoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Great experience. Dr Allen took the time to explain complex medical information in layman’s terms and laid out a succinct and understandable treatment plan. He also inquired about and made recommendations and referrals to facilitate my overall health treatment plan.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Allan, MD
    About Dr. John Allan, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144462441
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allan works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Allan’s profile.

    Dr. Allan has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

