Overview

Dr. John Aljian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Aljian works at Dr. John M Aljian in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.