Dr. John Aljian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Aljian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Aljian works at
Locations
John M. Aljian MD PC45 Ludlow St Ste 618, Yonkers, NY 10705 Directions (914) 969-6995
Surgicare Surgical Associates of Englewood Cliffs630 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 503-0302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Aljian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1447268636
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aljian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aljian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aljian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aljian works at
Dr. Aljian has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aljian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aljian speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aljian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aljian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aljian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aljian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.