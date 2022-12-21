See All Registered Nurses in North Charleston, SC
Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (383)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD is a Registered Nurse in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Alexander Jr works at Non-Surgical Spine Center - North Charleston in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Non-Surgical Spine Center - North Charleston
    8901 University Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 691-7149
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Non-Surgical Spine Center - Charleston
    418 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 691-4581
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  3. 3
    Non-Surgical Spine Center - Mount Pleasant
    526 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 691-4582
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Back Pain

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Disc Injection Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Revision Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scrambler Therapy (ST5) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 383 ratings
    Patient Ratings (383)
    5 Star
    (367)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Due to previous back surgeries and continued pain, I was looking for help and really hoping to avoid another surgery. Dr Alexander was wonderful! Through shots and laser treatment, I am now feeling great. I cannot say enough good things about this practice!!!
    Janet M. — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD
    About Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669433298
    Education & Certifications

    • Intl Spine Pain Med
    • MUSC
    • MUSC
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
