Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD is a Registered Nurse in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Alexander Jr works at
Locations
1
Non-Surgical Spine Center - North Charleston8901 University Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (864) 691-7149Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Non-Surgical Spine Center - Charleston418 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (864) 691-4581Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
3
Non-Surgical Spine Center - Mount Pleasant526 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (864) 691-4582Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Due to previous back surgeries and continued pain, I was looking for help and really hoping to avoid another surgery. Dr Alexander was wonderful! Through shots and laser treatment, I am now feeling great. I cannot say enough good things about this practice!!!
About Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669433298
Education & Certifications
- Intl Spine Pain Med
- MUSC
- MUSC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Alexander Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alexander Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexander Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
383 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.