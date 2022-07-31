Dr. John Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Total T Clinic5720 OBERLIN DR, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7557
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was so nervous about getting this procedure done. I wanted to look natural and Dr Alexander achieved that for me. I’m so grateful and happy that we chose Dr Alexander!
About Dr. John Alexander, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558467316
Education & Certifications
- University Calif
- University NC
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
