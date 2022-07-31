Overview

Dr. John Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Alexander works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.