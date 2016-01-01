Overview

Dr. John Alexander, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Alexander works at Children's Heart Center Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.