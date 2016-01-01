See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Pediatric Cardiology
Overview

Dr. John Alexander, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Alexander works at Children's Heart Center Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Heart Center Nevada
    Children's Heart Center Nevada
3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 805-2368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    About Dr. John Alexander, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467688036
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lebonheur Children’s Hospital
    Residency
    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
