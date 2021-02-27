See All Family Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. John Alevizos, DO

Family Medicine
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Alevizos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med.

Dr. Alevizos works at U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC
    1530 E Edinger Ave Ste 1, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 541-8464
    Alevizos Medical
    15751 Rockfield Blvd Ste 120, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Mammography
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Skin Screenings
Mammography
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Feb 27, 2021
Dr A has completely changed my life. He has found the right medications and the optimal dosages instead of "just enough" to get you in the normal range. He looks at your overall health and is a great listener. Highly recommend!
Sarah Takasugi — Feb 27, 2021
About Dr. John Alevizos, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1689671380
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Calif Med Center Usc School Med
Medical Education
  • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
Undergraduate School
  • Loyola
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Alevizos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alevizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alevizos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alevizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alevizos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alevizos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alevizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alevizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

