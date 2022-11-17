Overview

Dr. John Alessi, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chino Valley, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alessi works at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Chino Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Bronchitis and Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.