Dr. Aldridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Aldridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Aldridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons New York Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Aldridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine730 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 130, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1554
-
2
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine5335 Discovery Park Blvd Ste B, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 873-1554
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldridge?
Dr. Aldridge is definitely a "just the facts" kind of person. He is pleasant, concise, and focused. I could sense his military background. I never felt rushed but we talked about my knee issues and what could be done. I have had two surgeries, a complicated ankle injury and a torn meniscus repair performed by him and found him extremely skilled and knowledgeable. Personally, I want to know what is wrong and how to fix it. In my opinion, he fills both those requirements. If I want "nice personality", I talk to my husband.
About Dr. John Aldridge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811966773
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- The Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons New York Ny
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldridge works at
Dr. Aldridge has seen patients for Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.