Overview

Dr. John Aldridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons New York Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aldridge works at Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.