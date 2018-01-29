Dr. John Alchemy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alchemy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alchemy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alchemy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Alchemy works at
Locations
-
1
Synergy Medical Group A Professional Corp.4655 Hoen Ave Ste 4, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 576-7000
-
2
Impairment Rating Specialists2360 Mendocino Ave Ste A2, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 483-4346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alchemy?
Dr Alchemy really listens. As a Workers Comp Doctor he is actually first one I know who actually listened and truly was able to understand me as a patient. I believe he has my best interests in mind during my office visits. He does Telemedicine appointments with me and in his office. He is very kind.
About Dr. John Alchemy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1659443307
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alchemy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alchemy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alchemy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alchemy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alchemy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alchemy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alchemy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alchemy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.